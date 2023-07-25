Beyer's Voyager: A Pocket Full of Lies Available Now

Star Trek: Voyager: A Pocket Full of Lies, is out today from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. The adventure is the latest Voyager tale by New York Times bestselling author Kirsten Beyer, and it's actually a sequel to Atonement and Acts of Contrition, both penned by Beyer. Michael Stetson rendered the cover.

The synopsis is as follows:

The Full Circle Fleet has resumed its unprecedented explorations of the Delta Quadrant and former Borg space. Commander Liam O'Donnell of the U.S.S. Demeter makes a promising first contact with the Nihydron—humanoid aliens that are collectors of history. They rarely interact with the species they study but have created a massive database of numerous races, inhabited planets, and the current geopolitical landscape of a large swath of the quadrant. When an exchange of data is proposed via a formal meeting, the Nihydron representatives are visibly shaken when Admiral Kathryn Janeway greets them. For almost a century, two local species—the Rilnar and the Zahl—have fought for control of the nearby planet Sormana, with both sides claiming it as their ancestral homeworld. The shocking part is that for the last several years, the Rilnar have been steadily gaining ground, thanks to the tactics of their current commanding officer: a human woman, who appears to be none other than Kathryn Janeway herself...

Star Trek: Voyager: A Pocket Full of Lies runs 400 pages and is available as both a mass market paperback and eBook at a cost $7.99. Visit www.simonandschuster.com to order.