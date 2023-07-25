Beyer & Meyer Set for Discovery Panel at Mission New York

Star Trek: Mission New Yorkis just around the corner now, and programming updates are coming in fast and furious. Case in point: Nicholas Meyer and Kirsten Beyer, who'll serve as writers on Star Trek: Discovery, will share the stage for Meet the Writers panel. In fact, the whole panel schedule is live now, as are the autograph and photo op schedules.

Mission New York, a three-day event, presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, will take place September 2-4 in Manhattan. ST:MNY will offer fans a mix of celebrity guests, real-world science figures, presentations, interactive exhibits, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Trek guests include William Shatner, Peter Weller, Alice Eve, Brannon Braga, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Terry Farrell (who will also serve as a cosplay judge), Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Bruce Greenwood, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Cirroc Lofton, Anthony Montgomery, Connor Trinneer, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Robin Curtis, Brannon Braga, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Dan Werthimer and Phil "The Bad Astronomer" Plait. They will all be on hand for talks, autographs and photo opportunities.

Werthimer is one of the real-world science guests, following Jeff Volosin (NASA TESS Project Manager at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) and Matt Ritsko (NASA TESS Deputy Project Manager for Resources at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center). Also on tap, as previously revealed: Hallmark will showcase their exhibitor exclusives and the FanBros, a/k/a the voice of the urban geek, will be in the house. Further, the director's cut of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan will be screened during the weekend, and John de Lancie will be on hand to represent Star Trek Timelines; he'll be at booth #436.

Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package. Further information about ST:MNY – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for ongoing coverage, and also be sure to visit www.StarTrekMissions.com and the Star Trek: Mission New York social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).