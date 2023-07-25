Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 21, 2013

    Beware the I.S.S. Enterprise and Mirror Universe Kirk!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Well, that resembles the Enterprise, but with a twist. And that looks like Kirk, but, man, he seems angry. Look closer, folks. It’s the I.S.S. Enterprise and the Mirror Universe Kirk as seen in the TOS episode “Mirror, Mirror” – designed by Art Asylum and given the Star Trek Minimates treatment. A Diamond Select and Entertainment Earth exclusive from Minimates, the I.S.S. Enterprise, which will be available in May, features distinctive Terran markings, an engineering section that opens up to reveal a hidden Jefferies Tube and a bridge that opens up to reveal a removable captain’s chair. An exclusive Captain Kirk Minimates Mini-Figure – complete with scowling face and in a sleeveless gold tunic – is included, as is an adjustable display base.

    The Star Trek Entertainment Earth “Mirror Mirror” Minimates Vehicle will be available in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces and will sell for the suggested retail price of $29.99. Click HERE to pre-order.

