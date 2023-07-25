Beware the I.S.S. Enterprise and Mirror Universe Kirk!

Well, that resembles the Enterprise, but with a twist. And that looks like Kirk, but, man, he seems angry. Look closer, folks. It’s the I.S.S. Enterprise and the Mirror Universe Kirk as seen in the TOS episode “Mirror, Mirror” – designed by Art Asylum and given the Star Trek Minimates treatment. A Diamond Select and Entertainment Earth exclusive from Minimates, the I.S.S. Enterprise, which will be available in May, features distinctive Terran markings, an engineering section that opens up to reveal a hidden Jefferies Tube and a bridge that opens up to reveal a removable captain’s chair. An exclusive Captain Kirk Minimates Mini-Figure – complete with scowling face and in a sleeveless gold tunic – is included, as is an adjustable display base.