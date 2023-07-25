Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 30, 2017

    Best Time-Travel Episode Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the best time travel episode of Star Trek -- any Trek series -- is? Well, StarTrek.com asked readers to pick from the following episodes: "All Good Things…," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Endgame," "Little Green Men," "Past Tense," "Storm Front," "Time’s Arrow," "Tomorrow Is Yesterday," "Trials and Tribble-ations" and "Yesterday's Enterprise." Thousands of fans voted and, according to them, the best time travel episode is...

    The City on the Edge of Forever (25%)

    Yesterday's Enterprise (19%, 752 votes)

    Trials and Tribble-ations (19%, 721 votes)

    All Good Things... (14%)

    Endgame (7%)

    Time's Arrow (6%)

    Little Green Men (5%)

    Tomorrow Is Yesterday (3%)

    Past Tense (2%, 69 votes)

    Storm Front (2%, 66 votes)

    And how did YOUR episode of choice fare?

