Published Apr 30, 2017
Best Time-Travel Episode Was...
And the best time travel episode of Star Trek -- any Trek series -- is? Well, StarTrek.com asked readers to pick from the following episodes: "All Good Things…," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Endgame," "Little Green Men," "Past Tense," "Storm Front," "Time’s Arrow," "Tomorrow Is Yesterday," "Trials and Tribble-ations" and "Yesterday's Enterprise." Thousands of fans voted and, according to them, the best time travel episode is...
The City on the Edge of Forever (25%)
Yesterday's Enterprise (19%, 752 votes)
Trials and Tribble-ations (19%, 721 votes)
All Good Things... (14%)
Endgame (7%)
Time's Arrow (6%)
Little Green Men (5%)
Tomorrow Is Yesterday (3%)
Past Tense (2%, 69 votes)
Storm Front (2%, 66 votes)
And how did YOUR episode of choice fare?