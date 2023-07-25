The Empire's Most Influential Romulans, Ranked

Sela tops the rankings of influential Romulans because, quite frankly, the commander involved herself in numerous plots of interstellar importance. Tasha Yar’s half-Romulan daughter masterminded Geordi La Forge’s brainwashing in “The Mind’s Eye,” a ploy that sought to undermine the Federation-Klingon alliance by causing La Forge to assassinate a Klingon governor against the chief engineer’s will. Sela also instigated the Klingon Civil War and secretly offered Romulan support to the Duras sisters’ forces in the two-parter “Redemption,” but Captain Picard and his crew foiled the plan. Sela’s final ruse fooled Picard and Ambassador Spock into believing that Senator Pardek and Proconsul Neral held an interest in exploring the possibility of reunification with Vulcan. Of course, Sela’s actual intention was to dispatch an invasion force under the guise of a peace envoy and annex Vulcan. Fortunately, a message from Spock warned the Enterprise-D before any Romulan troops could land in “Unification II.” While each of Sela’s deceptions proved to be failures, her role in so many significant schemes has earned her a placement at the forefront of our list.