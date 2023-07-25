Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Mar 26, 2016

    Best Kirk-Spock Moment Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What was the best Kirk and Spock moment? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for our most-recent weekly poll. The reply options included "Amok Time," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Mirror Mirror," Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and "Where No Man Has Gone Before." More than 4,000 fans voted and here are the results...

    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (60%)

    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (12%)

    "Amok Time" (11%)
    "The City on the Edge of Forever" (10%)

    "Mirror, Mirror" (5%)

    "Where No Man Has Gone Before" (3%)

    So, where did YOUR Kirk-Spock moment of choice land in the results?

