Published Mar 26, 2016
Best Kirk-Spock Moment Is...
What was the best Kirk and Spock moment? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for our most-recent weekly poll. The reply options included "Amok Time," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Mirror Mirror," Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and "Where No Man Has Gone Before." More than 4,000 fans voted and here are the results...
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (60%)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (12%)
"Amok Time" (11%)
"The City on the Edge of Forever" (10%)
"Mirror, Mirror" (5%)
"Where No Man Has Gone Before" (3%)
So, where did YOUR Kirk-Spock moment of choice land in the results?