Best-Ever Trek Episode Round-Two Winners Are...

"The Trouble with Tribbles" (34%)

"In the Pale Moonlight" (26%)

"The Visitor" (9%)

"Sins of the Father" (8%)

"The Enterprise Incident" (7%, 329 votes)

"Journey to Babel" (7%, 311 votes)

"The Magnificent Ferengi" (4%)

"A Taste of Armageddon" (3%)

"Similitude" (2%)

"Bound" (1%)

As previously reported, we started with 40 episodes from across the franchise, with the episodes having been "seeded" based on previous "Best Of" polls we've conducted over the past few years. We're holding four (4) preliminary rounds of 10 episodes each. Based upon votes from you, our readers, the top two episodes in each round will move on to the finals, with the two remaining episodes that elicit the most votes serving as wild card entries in the finals. Let's find out what the options for Round 3 are!