Published Mar 15, 2015
Best Alien Homeworlds? This Series Wins
StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked, Which Star Trek series featured the best alien home worlds? The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 16,000 fans voted, with each series earning double-digit percentages and the races for third, fourth and fifth place super-tight. Here are the results:
The Next Generation (36%)
Voyager (28%)
Deep Space Nine (14%)
Enterprise (11%)
The Original Series (10%)
So, how did your series of choice fare?