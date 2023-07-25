Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 15, 2015

    Best Alien Homeworlds? This Series Wins

    Best Alien Homeworlds? This Series Wins

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked, Which Star Trek series featured the best alien home worlds? The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 16,000 fans voted, with each series earning double-digit percentages and the races for third, fourth and fifth place super-tight. Here are the results:

    The Next Generation (36%)
    Voyager (28%)
    Deep Space Nine (14%)
    Enterprise (11%)
    The Original Series (10%)

    So, how did your series of choice fare?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top