Bendii Syndrome and the Mysteries of the Mind

But Sarek — indeed, the whole Federation — has apparently never heard of stem cell science. A study from the Gladstone Institutes has revealed that it might be possible to actually re-grow inhibitory neurons, with a little help from regenerative medicine. Researchers from Gladstone and UC San Francisco took mice that exhibited Alzheimer's-like symptoms matching the apoE4 model and transplanted inhibitory neuron stem cells into their brains, just like planting seeds. Incredibly, not only did those seeds survive the transplant process, but they began to grow, essentially replenishing lost inhibitory neurons and restoring missing functions.The implications are wildly exciting: successful transplants of the same kind in humans could be a meaningful treatment for a significant chunk of Alzheimer's patients — even, dare we say, a framework for an eventual cure. As it happens, we here at XPRIZE are developing a prize competition to incentivize a way to accurately screen, diagnose and treat Alzheimer's disease, with the goal of making it easier to identify and one day cure it in humans worldwide. But if it helps, we won't rule out mind-melds either.