Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 18, 2018

    Behold the TNG Skant

    Behold the TNG Skant

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    You asked for it, and now you've got it. ThinkGeek has just made available the ANOVOS line of Star Trek: The Next Generation Skant Uniform Dresses. Legendary TOS costume designer William Ware Theiss created the skant for TNG at the behest of Gene Roddenberry, who wanted an outfit that could be worn by any Starfleet crew member regardless of gender.

    The skants come in a variety of sizes and in the familar red, gold and blue colors. They're priced at $249.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase your skant of choice.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top