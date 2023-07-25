Behold the TNG Skant

You asked for it, and now you've got it. ThinkGeek has just made available the ANOVOS line of Star Trek: The Next Generation Skant Uniform Dresses. Legendary TOS costume designer William Ware Theiss created the skant for TNG at the behest of Gene Roddenberry, who wanted an outfit that could be worn by any Starfleet crew member regardless of gender.
The skants come in a variety of sizes and in the familar red, gold and blue colors. They're priced at $249.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase your skant of choice.