    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 28, 2016

    Behold the Kor and Klingon Battle Cruiser Stamps

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Qapla’! Commander Kor and the Klingon battle cruiser are getting their own stamps. Interesting timing, though, as the Canadian Postal Service, just a day after both their Twitter and Instagram accounts were taken over by Klingons, bowed to pressure and announced they'd issue the Kor and battle cruiser stamps. The stamps were revealed at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo during a lecture on conversational Klingon expert and linguistics professor Joseph W. Windsor.

