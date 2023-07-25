Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 10, 2015

    Behold the Gingerbread U.S.S. Enterprise

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Some stories never get old... or stale. Last year, to help ring in the holidays, the Blackmarket Bakery in Costa Mesa, CA, whipped up and proudly displayed a U.S.S. Enterprise made out of gingerbread, detailing with icing and a peppermint phaser beam. Now, with this year's holiday season underway, StarTrek.com felt compelled to share some pics of the epic and inventive creation.

    All photos are credited to the Blackmarket Bakery.

    How about you? Got any photos of Star Trek-inspired holiday treats? If so, please share them on our Facebook page.

