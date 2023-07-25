Behold the Gingerbread U.S.S. Enterprise

Some stories never get old... or stale. Last year, to help ring in the holidays, the Blackmarket Bakery in Costa Mesa, CA, whipped up and proudly displayed a U.S.S. Enterprise made out of gingerbread, detailing with icing and a peppermint phaser beam. Now, with this year's holiday season underway, StarTrek.com felt compelled to share some pics of the epic and inventive creation.

All photos are credited to the Blackmarket Bakery.