Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Nimoy's Last Trek As Spock

Star Trek Into Darkness premiered on this day in 2013. It, of course, featured what turned out to be Leonard Nimoy's final appearance as Spock before his death in February, 2015. To commemorate the second anniversary of STID's release, we thought we'd share screen grabs from a Nimoy/Spock-centric bonus feature on the Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-ray... images of Nimoy in makeup chair at Bad Robot, getting his eyebrows done and his Spock ears applied, then checking out his Spock-ified self in a mirror, and also chatting with Zachary Quinto and J.J. Abrams.