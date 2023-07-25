Behind the Scenes Of The Klingon Art of War

StarTrek.com recently caught up with DeCandido for a detailed conversation about The Klingon Art of War, which will be released on tomorrow by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books (via becker&mayer!). The Klingon Art of War breaks down the 10 precepts that shaped Klingon culture and indoctrinated Klingons in the Way of the Warrior dating back to the days of Kahless. Here’s what DeCandido had to say:

How did this particular project come about?

DECANDIDO: It started with John Van Citters of CBS Consumer Products, the person who approves all Trek ancillary products, and Ben Grossblatt of the book packager becker&meyer!, who put the book together. They conceived the book and came to me with the basic structure of the ten precepts, and my task was to flesh it out into a whole book. I then used my own fairly encyclopedic knowledge of Trek in general and Klingons in particular. The book takes elements from what was established on screen in all five TV series and in the movies, as well as material from prose and comics stories, not just my own of the latter, either—notably, I used stuff from both John M. Ford's seminal The Final Reflection and Michael Jan Friedman's Kahless.

In the best ways possible, The Klingon Art of War is hardcore Trek and hardcore Klingon probably even for hardcore Trek fans and diehard Klingon lovers. What were you aiming to accomplish with this book?

DECANDIDO: One of the things that Star Trek has been really good at is giving us some very nifty alien cultures that have complex philosophies that work nicely as a mirror to different aspects of humanity. Vulcans, Bajorans, Romulans, Cardassians, and Klingons in particular have really proven to be a source of endlessly fascinating cultural exploration. With The Klingon Art of War, it's an attempt to provide a philosophical base for the culture, something that's at the same time actually useful as a guide to living one's life to the fullest. I've been joking that this is my first self-help book, but it's not entirely a joke—there is, I think, some stuff here from the fictional history of Klingons that can be useful in everyday life. To that end, there's not just stories of warriors and heroes and emperors here. I made sure to try to include stories of the lives of more workaday people, of the non-warriors.