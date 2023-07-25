Behind the Scenes of "The Cage"

When Gene Roddenberry set out to develop Star Trek, he said he wanted to produce an adult and intelligent science fiction television show. Certainly, when he completed its first adventure, “The Cage,” he proved that he could. The tale Roddenberry told was terrific, thought-provoking and memorable, and the resultant show was extremely well-produced for the time. Unfortunately, “The Cage” didn’t sell the series, but it was good enough to warrant a second attempt, and we all know what happened next.

“The Cage” has been well-studied over the decades and much has been written about it. But with the 50th anniversary of The Original Series' first airdate just around the corner, we felt compelled to organize some electrons and spend a little time on a few of the lesser-known facts about this first pilot. So, now that you’ve been properly conditioned, let’s begin.

Test Shots

It’s hard to believe, but before “The Cage,” Star Trek didn’t exist, and that meant that everything in its universe needed to be created… the stars, the sets, the sound… everything. It was a daunting task, but team Star Trek did it. And they did it convincingly well, at least for 1960’s television.

Before the pilot went before the cameras, many items, such as the makeup and costumes, were screen tested in order to cull creative choices. These tests were done about two weeks prior to the commencement of principal photography and quite a few of them were done in black and white (B/W) to see how certain items would translate from color. The reason for this latter decision was that many homes back then still had B/W televisions in them and the hopeful series wanted to make sure that its “living color” reproduced correctly in grayscale. Here’s an example frame from one such preliminary B/W test that shows Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock, for the first time, sans ears.