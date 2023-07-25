Behind the Scenes of Costumes: Five Decades of Fashion From the Final Frontier

Yup. Walked into his office unannounced. Luckily, we’d interrupted him in much the same manner so often over the years (for other book projects), that he greeted us as old friends, and gave us what he assumed would be a few seconds to say “Hi.” But we jumped from “Hi” to an enthusiastic flood of information about this amazing costume book we were working on, and Bob began to light up. Those Star Trek years were, after all, a highpoint of his career. He leaned back in his office chair and started to tell us stories. We took notes. When we left his office nearly an hour later, we were armed with ideas, suggestions, and a commitment for an extended interview via phone. We were ecstatic—and quite relieved. There would have been quite a large hole in the book if we hadn’t been able to corral the most important person associated with wardrobe of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise.

We went on to contact dozens of other people: designers, actors, craftspeople. And in a last minute coup, we spent an hour on the phone with J.J. Abrams, director of the two most recent Star Trek films. Whoosh. All within (well, almost) our specified deadline.

We have few memories of last autumn; we spent most of it in our home office, occasionally taking breaks to eat and walk the dogs. Winter was dedicated to revisions and the arduous layout process. When Chris finally told us that the button had been pushed — that the contents of the book had been sent off to the printers — we could scarcely believe it.

As we sprawled in our La-Z-Boy recliners, finally able to breathe, we debated once again the wisdom of answering the phone.“I don’t want to do this again for a loooong time.”“Me neither. Why don’t we go someplace with no phone service?”“Oooh — how about —”And then the phone rang.

-----

Star Trek Costumes: Five Decades of Fashion From the Final Frontier will be out on October 20 from Insight Editions. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order the book.