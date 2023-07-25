Behind the Scenes: Discovery Props & Prosthetics

Next up were Sarek ears. Oddly enough, MacKinnon acknowledged, James Frain’s makeup takes just as long as Jones’s. “So, with James we do ears,” he explained, “and eyebrow blockers. We block out his eyebrows and then we do lace extensions to bring them up. Even though this is very detailed, that just takes just as long to do this makeup. He's in the chair about an hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours, but that's jumping back from regular makeup to hair and then back to us.”

Airiam

MacKinnon then invited Villasenor to talk about the makeup/prosthetics for a character named Airiam, as he’s the artist responsible for her look. It’s an exotic-looking prosthetic, which makes sense since the character is a robot. He described the prosthetic as “almost like a jigsaw puzzle,” with assorted pieces, a helmet, contact lenses and more. Airiam, who works on the Discovery bridge and will usually be seen off to Lorca’s side, needs to look smooth on the screen and that may be accomplished on occasion with complementary CGI.

Oscnullus

Next, we were introduced to another character, Oscnullus, who’ll be one of a couple alien characters views will see in the mess hall, walking down the corridors, etc.

“We had a dinner on Saturday, meeting some cast members, and this beautiful blonde woman comes up and she says, ‘Hi, I'm Sara!’” Harberts recalled. “And I say, ‘Hi, I'm Aaron. It's nice to meet you.’ She goes, ‘I'm Airiam.’ I had no idea. It was one of those moments, just like, ‘What?’ It was like meeting the long-lost friend you didn't know was your friend. Anyway, the transformation is pretty incredible.”