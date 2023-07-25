Begin Your Journey Across the Galaxy

The most resilient power conduits, a reinforced main deflector dish, ample nacelles, and much more - the Miracle Worker Warbird is the dream of the modern-day Engineer, given shape by the greatest shipyards currently operating. In the recent tumultuous times that followed the Hobus Supernova and the destruction of Romulus, it was courageous captains like this ship's namesake - Tebok - who laid the groundwork for the ideals that would later allow the Romulan people to reform under the banner of the Republic.

