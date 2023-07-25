Published Feb 1, 2019
Begin Your Journey Across the Galaxy
Players can now choose from more than 500 ships in Star Trek Online; see some favorites
It’s been the dream of every Star Trek fan to sit on the bridge of their very own starship and explore the final frontier. For the last nine years, Star Trek Online has been making that dream come true for millions of players. This week, we wanted to show you some of our favorites of the over 500 ships in the game, waiting for you to take the Captain’s Chair.
The Yorktown-class Science Star Cruiser is the flagship of the Federation fleet in 2410, and the U.S.S. Enterprise-F is a ship of this class. It’s a resilient ship, if a bit slow to maneuver, and comes with the top of the line Starfleet technology.
The Reliant-class Advanced Light Cruiser is a modern update to the venerable Miranda class, named for the U.S.S. Reliant. She’s a fast, nimble ship, but still heavily armed and more than able to hold her own in a fight against any threat to the Federation.
Developed for the Federation and her allies by the Catian people, the Shikaris-class Escort is tremendously agile and durable. It’s mounted with a Railgun Destabilizer, which allows it to deliver a withering barrage of explosive blasts and nearby foes.
Built for use by the Klingon Intelligence, the Qib-class Intel Battlecruiser is stealthy and agile. While it isn’t built for the traditional forward assault the KDF favors, its Battle Cloak and Active Sensor Arrays keep it always within range of its targets, and always difficult to see.
The most resilient power conduits, a reinforced main deflector dish, ample nacelles, and much more - the Miracle Worker Warbird is the dream of the modern-day Engineer, given shape by the greatest shipyards currently operating. In the recent tumultuous times that followed the Hobus Supernova and the destruction of Romulus, it was courageous captains like this ship's namesake - Tebok - who laid the groundwork for the ideals that would later allow the Romulan people to reform under the banner of the Republic.
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.
To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.