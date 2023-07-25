Beam Up Some Sushi!

Someone gets major creativity points for ThinkGeek's latest Star Trek product, the U.S.S. Enterprise Sushi Set. Yes, you read that right. Place it on your table, and the U.S.S. Enterprise Sushi Set looks like a mid-warp Enterprise NCC-1701 on a wooden base... but the wooden base is actually a sushi plate. Remove the top of the saucer section... and you have a little dish for your soy sauce. Slide out the warp effect from the nacelles... and you have a pair of chopsticks. The base is made of wood, while the chopsticks are BPA-free and the soy sauce dish is made of stainless steel.