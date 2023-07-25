Beam Up Kirk & Spock Figure Bluetooth Speakers

We’ve all heard William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy sing, but Fametek/Massive Audio is putting a whole new spin on that with the introduction of Captain Kirk and Spock Bluetooth Figure Speakers. The 6-inch tall Kirk and Spock figure speakers are the first in Fametek’s new collection of Star Trek: The Original Series

tun” and “Energize,” as well as phaser and tricorder noises. Captain Kirk stands ready for action, with a phaser in one hand and a Tribble in the other, while Spock flashes the Vulcan salute and has a tricorder on his hip.

The Captain Kirk and Spock Bluetooth Figure Speakers cost $39.95 each. Go to www.fametek.com to purchase them.