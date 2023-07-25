Beam Up Hollywood Collectibles' Spock 1:4 Statue

Star Trek: Mr. Spock 1:4 Scale Statue is a companion piece to Hollywood Collectibles’ popular Captain Kirk 1:4 Scale Statue and it will be limited to only 750 pieces worldwide. Hollywood Collectibles will not offer a HCG Exclusive version of it. However, Hollywood Collectibles will reserve #1-100 for retail customers only who are seeking a low serial number. The products costs $279 and will be available during the fourth quarter of 2012.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Hollywood Collectibles’ Star Trek Statues, and click HERE to reserve your Star Trek: Mr. Spock 1:4 Scale Statue.