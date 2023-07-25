Beam Up Hollywood Collectibles' Spock 1:4 Statue

Mr. Spock is prepared for action, phaser in hand – and ready to join your collection of Star Trek collectibles. Coming soon from Hollywood Collectibles, the limited-edition Star Trek: Mr. Spock 1:4 Scale Statue will stand 19 inches tall and will also feature Spock (in the likeness of Leonard Nimoy) with his trusty tricorder and a transporter-themed base. The product – sculpted by Chris Vierra, with paint masters by Fred DiSanto – is constructed from heavyweight polystone and then painted to the finest detail.
Star Trek: Mr. Spock 1:4 Scale Statue is a companion piece to Hollywood Collectibles’ popular Captain Kirk 1:4 Scale Statue and it will be limited to only 750 pieces worldwide. Hollywood Collectibles will not offer a HCG Exclusive version of it. However, Hollywood Collectibles will reserve #1-100 for retail customers only who are seeking a low serial number. The products costs $279 and will be available during the fourth quarter of 2012.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Hollywood Collectibles’ Star Trek Statues, and click HERE to reserve your Star Trek: Mr. Spock 1:4 Scale Statue.