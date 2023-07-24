Beam to the Mirror Universe With Hallmark's Star Trek Storytellers Ornaments

Great memories of Star Trek have hung on Christmas trees for nearly 30 years thanks to Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments — but never before like Star Trek Storytellers. Years in the making, this eight-piece collection brings the iconic Original Series episode “Mirror, Mirror” to life with a coordinated light and sound show of episode highlights. Last year, the experience began with ornaments of Captain James T. Kirk, Lieutenant Uhura and Security Chief Sulu, each in the striking uniforms of the sinister Terran Empire.