    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 2, 2015

    Beam 'Em Up: Trek Socks and Track Jacket

    Beam 'Em Up: Trek Socks and Track Jacket

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek.com has just introduced a pair of brand-new, really fun Star Trek-themed products. First up is a 2-Pack of Star Trek Repeat Pattern Over-the-Knee Socks. One of the pairs of knee-high socks features a pattern made from various Starfleet division badges and the other is an argyle made with the command badge.

    The socks come in a variety of sizes and are made of 60% combed cotton/30% polyester/10% spandex. In stock now, each pack of two pairs costs $19.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com

    lso boasts side pockets. Made fleet insignia. The cuffs and waist are ribbed, and the jacket also boasts side pockets. Made of 100% polyester, they come in sizes small to 2X and cost $59.99 each. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

