Beam Down to The Starfleet Academy Experience

The exhibition will once again offer visitors the chance to experience life as a Starfleet Academy cadet, as they attend the Academy’s Career Day in the 26th century. After student orientation, cadets visit multiple zones focused on the training center’s specialties: Language, Medical, Navigation, Engineering, Command and Science. Following these interactions, cadets are assigned a specialty and a zone based on their individual training. Not only do participants have the opportunity to become a Starfleet cadet, but they also learn the actual science of the emerging technologies behind the fiction, such as a functional tricorder, NASA’s warp drive theory, and the latest experiments with phasers and teleporters.