Published Oct 23, 2017
Beam Down to The Starfleet Academy Experience
Beam Down to The Starfleet Academy Experience
The Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience is beaming down to New Jersey beginning on October 28. The popular interactive exhibition, which immerses visitors in the iconic science-fiction franchise, will enjoy an extended stay at the Liberty Science Center, located in Liberty State Park, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The exhibition will once again offer visitors the chance to experience life as a Starfleet Academy cadet, as they attend the Academy’s Career Day in the 26th century. After student orientation, cadets visit multiple zones focused on the training center’s specialties: Language, Medical, Navigation, Engineering, Command and Science. Following these interactions, cadets are assigned a specialty and a zone based on their individual training. Not only do participants have the opportunity to become a Starfleet cadet, but they also learn the actual science of the emerging technologies behind the fiction, such as a functional tricorder, NASA’s warp drive theory, and the latest experiments with phasers and teleporters.
“We are excited to bring Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience to LSC,” said Paul Hoffman, President and CEO of Liberty Science Center. “Star Trek has had a profound influence on the technologies we use today, as well as what is envisioned for years to come. To LSC, this exhibit means inspiring learners young and old with the future of what is possible in the world of science and technology.”
Visitors will be inspired to rediscover their inner fandom with interactive activities and unique technology, including Leap Motion, voice recognition to communicate with a Klingon, a Medical Tricorder table with radio frequency identification technology (RFID) sensors, planet projection mapping, holograms and a shooting game using Trek's phasers. Fans will recognize many of the props and costumes on display from classic Trek.
Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience will run at the Liberty Science Center from October 28, 2017 through May 28, 2018. Visitors can experience this Premium Exhibition with the purchase of a Star Trek Combination Pass ($32.75 for adults, $29.75 for seniors 62+, and $25.75 for children ages 2-12) or a Combination Pass ($27.75 for adults, $24.75 for seniors 62+, and $25.75 for children ages 2-12).
Visit www.lsc.org for additional details.