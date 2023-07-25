Beam Aboard The Official Star Trek Cruise

Star Trek fans looking for the ultimate communal fan experience need look no further than Star Trek: The Cruise, the first-ever official Star Trek cruise, which will set sail to the Caribbean in January 2017. A fully immersive experience to be produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions LLC., it will kick off with William Shatner, Trek

Now to the specifics:-- Star Trek: The Cruise will set sail on January 9-15, 2017, departing from Miami, Florida, and heading to Cozumel (Mexico), Nassau (Bahamas) and the private island of Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas).

-- In addition to William Shatner, other Trek celebrities confirmed to set sail include Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Denise Crosby, John de Lancie, Robert Picardo, James Darren, Vaughn Armstrong, Steve Rankin and Casey Biggs. And all of the talent will perform: with Shatner headling "An Evening with William Shatner," Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes teaming up for Love Letters, and Denise Crosby tap dancing and hosting wine tastings. Other planned activities include concerts by James Darren and the Enterprise Blues Band, and Robert Picardo playing Star Trek Family Feud and hosting both a cocktail party and a private dinner. -- 2,200 Star Trek fans will set sail together; with the whole ship, not just part of it, dedicated exclusively to those 2,200 fans. -- Quintessential locations from the Star Trek series (think Risa) and films will be recreated aboard the ship, while events will be built around key characters and their defining traits. More actors, performers and industry leaders will be announced in the coming weeks and months.-- Ship crew will be dressed in distinctive uniforms from across the franchise, and every venue on the ship will pay homage to favorite Star Trek haunts and destinations, with parties and gaming inspired by pivotal moments in Trek history. Quark's Bar will serve such cocktails as a Risa Colada and a Borg Queen, while fans can also hang out at Deck 10 or play three-dimensional chess at Ten Forward. Fans will also be able to experience events featuring experts exploring Trek’s impact on social issues, technology and scientific development.

-- Star Trek: The Cruise will offer Star Trek Under the Stars, utilizing a large LED screen on the back deck that will let the 2,200 fans on board share in the communal experience of watching Star Trek films and episodes each and every evening.

“I am excited to be the host of Star Trek: The Cruise,” says William Shatner. “When I was told that this was the first authorized Star Trek cruise and part of the 50th anniversary celebration, I just knew that my participation would be something that our fans would enjoy. It should be a lot of fun.”

Cabin prices will begin at $995 per person, and it will include all meals, tickets to all major events, parties, activities and even 24-hour-room service. Visit www.StarTrekTheCruise.com or follow the hashtag #StarTrekTheCruise for more information in the coming months.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.