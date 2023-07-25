Be Our Valentine: Romance in Star Trek Comics

Valentine’s Day is this Friday. In celebration, we’re spending the week celebrating love in all the forms it takes throughout the quadrants. L(ove)LAP ?

February means Valentine’s Day, so expect lots of stories about love and romance old and new. That includes the realm of comics. IDW Publishing, current purveyor of Star Trek adventures in comic form, is treating three of its various titles to special one-issue stories they’ve dubbed “Valentine’s Day Specials.” One of those titles is, of course, Star Trek.

Many if not most fans know Captain James T. Kirk has a reputation as a “ladies’ man.” To be fair, some of his exploits have been exaggerated thanks to decades of parodies and stand-up comics. In truth, the good captain had far fewer romantic flings over the course of the original Star Trek series than the stories and jokes would have us believe. On the other hand, he did have a few relationships which went much deeper than casual dalliances. Edith Keeler (“The City on the Edge of Forever”), Miramanee (“The Paradise Syndrome”), and Carol Marcus (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan) are three prominent examples.

IDW’s Star Trek Valentine’s Day special story brings us another such relationship. Written by Paul Cornell and illustrated by artist Christopher Jones, “Captains of Sea and War” introduces Kirk to Laura Rhone, a starship captain with a reputation for command excellence that all but equals his own. The two click almost immediately, but is this true love? Can Kirk and Rhone, two officers both committed to their ships, crews, and duty, find room for happiness with one another? In addition to a more conventional cover provided by Christopher Jones, this issue also features a fun “Valentine’s Day” theme cover by artist Derek Charm and resembles one of those cute Valentines we all handed out to our classmates in elementary school.