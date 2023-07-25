Be A Warrior or Be Assimilated

If you want to unleash your inner Borg or Klingon, now’s your chance. StarTrekEmail.com has just added the-Borg.net and Klingon.net to its lineup of personalized Star Trek email addresses. The-Borg.net and Klingon.net addresses join ToBoldlyGo.com, Starfleet.com and USSEnterprise1701.com, which StarTrekEmail.com were introduced in May.

Each email address is $15 annually and includes unlimited email storage, an anti-spam and anti-virus service -- along with choice of webmail or desktop clients. Fans can pick one or all five options. Visit www.StarTrekEmail.com now to sign up.