Be A Redshirt in a Star Trek Comic

Come on, admit it, you've always wanted to be a Redshirt for a day. Well, now you've got your chance. IDW and the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF) have joined forces for a Star Trek "Be A Redshirt" contest. The grand prize: You -- as a Redshirt -- and your favorite comic-book retailer will be featured on an exclusive variant cover of an upcoming Star Trek comic, and you, in true Redshirt fashion, will fall victim to a phaser blast in the midst of heroically saving your retailer.

“As redshirts are famous for always catching the phaser in Star Trek episodes, and as comic fans can be so loyal in defending their local retailer, it’s the perfect contest,” said Dirk Wood, IDW’s Director of Retailer Marketing. “And, partnering with the CBLDF is perfect because no one knows more about defending retailers than they do.”

Starting on Wednesday, fans can enter the contest by writing an explanation of 300 words or less about what makes their comic-book retailer the best in the business, and then emailing that explanation to contests@IDWPublishing.com with the subject: Save My Retailer. As noted, the winning fan and his or her retailer will be depicted on a limited-edition variant cover of Star Trek, IDW's recently launched series set in the Star Trek (2009) universe, with the new crew featured in alternate-timeline versions of classic TOS storylines.

The Redshirt cover will be limited to just 300 copies, with 100 each provided to the winner and his or her retailer, as well as 100 to the CBLDF in order to assist them in carrying on their important and challenging efforts to defend retailers everywhere. Finally, the winning fan will also receive the original cover art, which will be rendered by the Sharp Brothers.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about the winning fan and retailer.