    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 29, 2015

    Battle in the Mirror Universe

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 13 releases, and today we preview the Mirror Universe I.S.S. Enterprise, out in April. The Constitution Class ship gains an attack bonus when attacking a ship that it already has target locked. This can come in handy when you are gaining the benefit of taking multiple actions during the Activation Phase thanks to Mr. Spock. When players require more attack potential, James T. Kirk can disable Upgrades in order to roll additional attack dice. Either Captain can also bring along the Tantalus Field, which can force the discard of a Captain or Upgrade on the target ship.

    Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future NECA/WizKids products.

