Bashir Aims to Topple Section 31 in Control

David Mack, the bestselling author of such Star Trek novels as Best Defense, Zero Sum Game, The Starfleet Survival Guide, Glass Empires and A Ceremony of Losses, is back with his latest Trek adventure, Star Trek: Section 31: Control. The book is available now from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Book, and here's the official synopsis:

No law… no conscience… no mercy. Amoral, shrouded in secrecy, and answering to no one, Section 31 is the mysterious covert operations division of Starfleet, a rogue shadow group pledged to defend the Federation at any cost. The discovery of a two-hundred-year-old secret gives Doctor Julian Bashir his best chance yet to expose and destroy the illegal spy organization. But his foes won’t go down without a fight, and his mission to protect the Federation he loves just end up triggering its destruction. Only one thing is for certain: this time, the price of victory will be paid with Bashir’s dearest blood.

Running 368 pages, Star Trek: Section 31: Control is priced at $7.99 for the mass market paperback version and/or Kindle edition. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to purchase it.