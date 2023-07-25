Published Apr 30, 2013
Baseball, Fireworks and... Star Trek!
If John Harrison were a pitcher, what would be his best pitch? While you ponder that, consider this: The Oakland A’s and Tampa Rays will celebrate the May 17 opening of Star Trek Into Darkness with two very special events. On Friday, May 10, the Rays will host Star Trek Into Darkness Night. For $25 (a $46 value), fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a seat in the Rays’ press level and a special-edition Trek-themed tee-shirt. Attendees will also be able to pose for photos with Star Trek characters, check out special Star Trek Into Darkness trailers and join in on contests to win out-of-this-world prizes.
A week later, for the May 18 showdown in Oakland between the A’s and Kansas City Royals, the A’s encourage fans to come dressed as their favorite Trek character. The A’s promise a night of fun surprises capped by a Star Trek Theme Fireworks Spectacular.
Click HERE for tickets to the Ray’s Star Trek Into Darkness Night and HERE for tickets to the A’s event.