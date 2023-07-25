Bandai Calling All Star Trek Hands on Deck

We teased this news a couple of weeks back and now StarTrek.com is pleased to tell you more: Bandai America will, in the summer of 2011, introduce a Star Trek: The Next Generation Deck Building Game. In the game, players captain the crew and control the weaponry of a small starship. And, constructing their card decks while engaging in the game, players can use their 300 cards and other accessories to create infinite diversity in infinite combinations as they traverse the TNG universe.

The Star Trek Deck Building Game will likely be priced at $39.99. For additional information about the game, keep an eye on StarTrek.com and also check out www.bandaicg.com/startrek.