"Balance of Terror" -- 50 Years Later

Widely considered one of the best Star Trek: The Original Series episodes, "Balance of Terror" debuted on December 15, 1966 -- or 50 years ago today. The hour gave fans their first looks at the Romulans and also at Mark Lenard, who played the formidable Romulan Commander. As you soak in the fact that it's the 50th anniversary of "Balance of Terror," consider these facts, figures and anecdotes...