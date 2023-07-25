For more than 15 years we have had a soft spot for the Ba’ku culture created by Michael Piller for Star Trek: Insurrection. Likely our fascination for the serene agriculturalists grew out of our real-world field studies that we conducted amongst the Amish peoples of North America around the same time as the premiere of the film. Indeed, the Ba’ku share a resemblance metaphorically to the Amish. In fact, one of the few screen-used props we own is a Ba’ku costume which symbolizes the peaceful existence inherent in this ancient, yet ironically young, society.

This column, we pause to explore a single moment in time, as Anij suggests in the film, and celebrate the Ba’ku themed collectibles of Star Trek: Insurrection. You could say, we are traveling “Ba’ku to the Future.”