    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 10, 2015

    Bajorans' Allies and Enemies

    By Disruptor Beam

    This week, Disruptor Beam’s own executive producer Rich Gallup and principal game designer David Heron discuss the internal struggles and potential allies and enemies of Bajor in Star Trek Timelines. They also share some of the team’s goals for giving players a political arena to influence and, in turn, alter the course of galactic events.Coming to iOS, Android, and the Web, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories, and settings from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. Gather your favorite heroes and even villains to build your ideal crew, explore the galaxy, and be captain of your own destiny. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

