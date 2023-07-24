Bajoran Culture Is My Feminist and Queer Inspiration

Bajorans take a variety of roles in their communities. Bajoran women are leaders everywhere, from religious orders to military, resistance, and labor rights organizations. Meanwhile, many Bajoran men are more contemplative. Some are shown not to want leadership for its own sake or to exert power over others (such as Lee Nalas or Bareil Antos). Rarely do we see Bajorans use the basis of gender to comment about anyone's fitness for their work, their relationship status, or anything else. All of this suggests that gender simply doesn't function the same way in Bajoran society as it does in many human societies.

Furthermore, sexual and romantic relationships are handled free of stigma and shame. For example, Kira's relationship with Vedek Bareil (and later, Kai Winn’s relationship with the undercover Gul Dukat) shows that Bajoran religious orders don't place restrictions on their adherents' sexual and romantic relationships. And Kira’s relationships with Shakaar and Odo, as well as Leeta's relationships with Bashir and Rom, show that Bajoran culture is focused on strong loving bonds, appreciation for relationships no matter how short or long, and a lack of sexual stigma.

We can contrast this with the treatment of women in Klingon and Ferengi societies over the years, for example, where women are often openly derided and the culture hasn’t afforded them full rights. On Cardassia, culturally specific gender ideas, such as that women are superior scientists, still persist, while men like Gul Dukat are able to exploit and manipulate women without consequences. And humans are often portrayed as sexist and tokenizing of women, even in this ideal future (see, for example, Harry Mudd, or the way Bashir pursues women in the early seasons of Deep Space Nine).