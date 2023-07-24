Ayushi Chhabra Says Star Trek is Writing Narratives for Our Time

Creating her sounds like it was a collaborative experience, which is something David Ajala, who plays Cleveland “Book” Booker in Discovery has spoken about as well.

AC: Absolutely. I mean, hair and makeup took four hours. When I saw my reflection afterwards I could only recognize my eyes. The essence of who I am was there, yes, but it wasn’t me: I was totally transformed! The team have been doing this for so long, they’re such professionals. I mean, I had this huge belly...

A really huge belly!

AC: ...I was probably carrying multiple aliens [laughs]. I sat in my trailer under all that hair, makeup and prosthetics, for 10 or 12 hours in the LA heat before they called me on set. But honestly, you forget about it the minute you’re there.

I’m like, ‘I'm being directed by Jonathan Frakes, as in the most legendary Star Trek actor, on a production being executive produced by Sir Patrick Stewart’ … None of the discomfort matters because once you're on set you’re finally living your dream. My biggest goal was to soak it all in and make the best of every single moment because I don't know when it will come again.

Bumping into Raffi Musiker, Gabe’s mother, from whom he is estranged, is really connecting Hwang’s joyful present to his traumatic past. Tell us about filming the scene between yourself and Gabe and Raffi?

AC: For Pel, seeing Raffi was coming face to face with the person who caused her husband terrible pain, and it changed the mood from being joyful about the baby to this confrontation with Gabe’s past. Raffi has a substance abuse problem, she left Gabe as a child. She cared more about work than for him. Before the first take, Jonathan Frakes did a rehearsal with me, Mason [Gooding] and Michelle [Hurd]. I was so starstruck.

Was there anything that surprised you about the way he directed this scene?

AC: Jonathan is so warm. He’s an actor so he’s also very much an actor's director. He likes to ask, ‘Oh, what do you feel, how do you think we should do this? You know, do you want to come in from here? Should we move the couch?’ He’s just very cool about all of it.

One thing I learned while on set is something Jonathan taught me, which is while the lines are important, it’s the things we do with them which truly matter. It’s not so much the words as it is the emotion between the words; the subtext, what's going on on the inside, how you can say this or that with your eyes. For him, the goal is to convey the emotions in the most authentic, real, touching way. He came to me during one of the takes, and said, ‘You know the thing you do when you see her [Raffi] and go from smiling to not smiling? I really like that moment. I would love for you to keep that.’

And I was like, whatever you want Jonathan Frakes [laughs]! He wanted everything to be conveyed by this one emotion. He told me, “That’s the scene.”

At one point he asked if I wanted to be in the scene. Obviously I did. He told me to make sure then that Mason doesn’t cover me, to not go behind him. He said, ‘I want you to be very aware of where the camera is, we cast you because we want you in this scene.’

For anyone who's grown up wanting to be an actor the whole goal is to transform physically and mentally. What was so great is I could physically transform so it really helped me get out of myself and be the other person. Generally, when you don't have all the armor it's much harder to sink into a character. It was literally living an actor's dream, which is to completely be that person.

For those 12 hours I wasn't me, I was Pel.