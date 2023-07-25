Avery Brooks Has Seen 'What We Left Behind'

The STLV audience got a look at one of those hidden gems, featuring cast members speaking about Avery Brooks (Captain Benjamin Sisko) as a director— specifically his work on "Far Beyond the Stars."

The footage led to a candid story from Zappone about his close relationship with Brooks, which began to develop while they filmed and worked on The Captains. Though Brooks didn't actively participate in What We Left Behind, the producer revealed that the Sisko actor has seen the film.

"He's happy with it," said Zappone He went onto share that, not only has Brooks watched the film, he's also seen all of the Blu-ray special features. And when they spoke recently, for about an hour, Brooks offered his producer friend the ultimate compliment: “And I’m going to watch it again.”