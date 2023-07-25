Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Aug 1, 2019

    Avery Brooks Has Seen 'What We Left Behind'

    Today at STLV producers revealed what Captain Sisko himself thought of the labor of love doc.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Avery Brooks

    Albert L. Ortega / Contributor

    During Star Trek Las Vegas' Deep Space Nine - "What We Left Behind" panel on Thursday afternoon, producers David Zappone and Kai de Mello-Folsom, and editor Joseph Kornbrodt took to the main stage to give audiences a sneak peek at what they can expect from the upcoming Blu-ray release. When it drops on August 6, 2019, the What We Left Behind Blu-ray set will hold 47 minutes of extra footage, unseen during its theatrical release.

    What We Left Behind

    Amazon

    The STLV audience got a look at one of those hidden gems, featuring cast members speaking about Avery Brooks (Captain Benjamin Sisko) as a director— specifically his work on "Far Beyond the Stars."

    The footage led to a candid story from Zappone about his close relationship with Brooks, which began to develop while they filmed and worked on The Captains. Though Brooks didn't actively participate in What We Left Behind, the producer revealed that the Sisko actor has seen the film.

    "He's happy with it," said Zappone He went onto share that, not only has Brooks watched the film, he's also seen all of the Blu-ray special features. And when they spoke recently, for about an hour, Brooks offered his producer friend the ultimate compliment: “And I’m going to watch it again.”

    You can watch it again, too, or for a first time if you missed it in theaters. What We Left Behind is available for pre-order now, on both Blu-ray and DVD, on all major media platforms.

