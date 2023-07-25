AVAILABLE NOW: Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Light Fantastic

Data returns in author Jeffrey Lang’s sequel to the bestselling Star Trek: The Next Generation trilogy Cold Equations in the all-new novel Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Light Fantastic, available now as a mass market paperback and eBook from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Here's the full synposis from the publisher:

"Returning to the story begun in the novel Immortal Coil and continuing in the bestselling Cold Equations trilogy, this is the next fascinating chapter in the artificial life of one of Star Trek’s most enduring characters.

"He was perhaps the ultimate human achievement: a sentient artificial life-form—self-aware, self-determining, possessing a mind and body far surpassing that of his makers, and imbued with the potential to evolve beyond the scope of his programming. And then Data was destroyed. Four years later, Data’s creator, Noonien Soong, sacrificed his life and resurrected his android son, who in turn revived the positronic brain of his own artificial daughter, Lal. Having resigned his commission, the former Starfleet officer now works to make his way on an alien world, while also coming to grips with the very human notion of wanting versus having a child. But complicating Data’s new life is an unexpected nemesis from years ago on the U.S.S. Enterprise—the holographic master criminal Professor James Moriarty. Long believed to be imprisoned in a memory solid, Moriarty has created a siphon into the "real" world as a being of light and thought. Moriarity wants the solid form that he was once told he could never have, and seeks to manipulate Data into finding another android body for him to permanently inhabit...even if it means evicting the current owner, and even if that is Data himself."

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Light Fantastic runs 384 pages and, as noted, is written by Jeffrey Lang, whose previous Trek credits include Immortal Coil, Section 31: Abyss, The Left Hand of Destiny, “Foundlings” (in the anthology Prophecy and Change), and “Mirror Eyes” (with Heather Jarman, in the anthology Tales of the Dominion War)

Visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the book.