Australian Singer Lands Song In Star Trek Into Darkness

Now, here’s a unique way to introduce yourself to the world. Penelope Austin is a talented young singer-songwriter out of Australia who, along with artists from five other countries around the globe, will have a song of theirs featured in a scene from Star Trek Into Darkness. Austin and her longtime collaborator-producer Robert Conley penned “The Dark Collide,” which earned the seal of approval from J.J. Abrams and, as a result, will be heard in all of the prints of Star Trek Into Darkness that play in Australia. StarTrek.com caught up with Austin just a few days after the Star Trek Into Darkness

What did J.J. Abrams say to you about "The Dark Collide"?Austin: He was full of energy when we spoke and reiterated how much he loved the song. He made us feel that he was very excited for us.In what way do you think the song enhances the moment that moviegoers see on screen?Austin: The track itself is sexy yet dark and the scene in which it is played is within a bar. You got to imagine this bar as futuristic. All kinds of creatures intertwined with human beings… but aside from the odd surroundings and curious patrons it's a scene not dissimilar to one we'd be familiar with now if you and I were to go for a drink. It created a fun atmosphere, but also accentuated futuristic tone through our choice of lyrics - such as universal collides and a galaxy on fire.Take us through the creation of the song. It was written for the film…Austin: We were given an incredibly small time frame to write, record and get the track back to Los Angeles, but Robert and I have a tendency to collaborate quickly, so for us it was a very natural process. This song was written in just under 2 hours. We had received the music from Bad Robot; Charles Scott and J.J. Abrams composed the instrumental for the track, and we wrote the lyrics and the melody.