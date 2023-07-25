Australian Mint Unveils "Mirror, Mirror" Coin

The Perth Mint of Australia is celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Mirror, Mirror" by issuing a new, limited-edition "Mirror, Mirror" 1-oz Silver Proof Coin. Each coin is struck by the Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu. The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,000 of the "Mirror, Mirror" coins, which are available now.

The coin’s reverse portrays a color image of mirror Spock and Spock Prime facing each other as they appear in the "Mirror, Mirror" episode, against a backdrop of planet Earth bisected by a sword. The design also includes Spock’s uniform insignia and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark. The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, and the 2017 year-date are all included on the obverse of the coin.

Each coin comes in a Star Trek-themed case which lights up when the lid is opened, within a Star Trek-themed shipper. Also, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and priced at $104.55 Australian dollars and $78.65 U.S dollars. Go to www.perthmint.com/au for additional details and to purchase the coin.