August 3 is Star Trek Night At Dodger Stadium

Star Trek will step up to the plate on Friday, August 3, as the Los Angeles Dodgers present their first-ever Star Trek Night at Dodger Stadium as part of the ongoing celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One arriving (today) on Blu-ray. Fans attending Star Trek Night can purchase a ticket that includes a seat in the Coca-Cola All-You-Can-Eat-Pavilion (offering unlimited Dodger dogs, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, Coca-Cola products and water) and a limited-edition Dodger/Star Trek-themed t-shirt.

The Dodgers are welcoming Star Trek fans to attend the game in their favorite Trek costumes. And, following the game, which will pit the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, everyone will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks, with the display set to Star Trek-themed music. Tickets are $33 each and can be purchased by calling 866-DODGERS or by clicking HERE.