    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 8, 2016

    Audiobook Sweepstakes Underway

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Star Trek Audiobook Sweepstakes is underway now, via Simon and Schuster, and fans have the opportunity to win some out-of-this-world prizes. One grand prize winner will receive a 16-GB iPad Mini, eight (8) audiobooks narrated by such Trek actors as William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, George Takei and more, as well as a $100 gift certificate good for use at Shop.StarTrek.com.

    Five (5) runners up will receive the eight (8) audiobooks and the $100 StarTrekShop.com gift certificate. No purchase is necessary, and the sweepstakes -- which is open to legal residents 18 and older in the 50 United States -- will end at 11:59 ET on June 29. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to enter.

