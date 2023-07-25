Published Jun 8, 2016
Audiobook Sweepstakes Underway
The Star Trek Audiobook Sweepstakes is underway now, via Simon and Schuster, and fans have the opportunity to win some out-of-this-world prizes. One grand prize winner will receive a 16-GB iPad Mini, eight (8) audiobooks narrated by such Trek actors as William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, George Takei and more, as well as a $100 gift certificate good for use at Shop.StarTrek.com.
Five (5) runners up will receive the eight (8) audiobooks and the $100 StarTrekShop.com gift certificate. No purchase is necessary, and the sweepstakes -- which is open to legal residents 18 and older in the 50 United States -- will end at 11:59 ET on June 29. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to enter.