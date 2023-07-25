Attack Wing: Wave 9 -- Mirror Universe I.S.S. Defiant

Quantum Torpedoes will greatly enhance the Defiant’s firepower, while the use of the Aft Phaser Emitter will be useful should a player happen to overshoot their target. Multi-Targeting Phaser Banks will allow the ship to maintain two target locks. Rebellion will diminish the enemy’s attack while allowing for a free retaliatory strike. Players may instead choose to use Strafing Run to stay in close to their opponent thanks to its nimble movement dial, while still getting off shots when the opponent is not in the Defiant’s firing arc. All of these cards will come in handy as you attempt to complete the Sabotage mission from the expansion. Can you destroy the enemy ship before it fully addresses the sabotage or will you be forced to flee before you are destroyed by the fully operational opponent?