Attack Wing Wave 8 U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-E Expansion

StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing continues today with a peek at the contents of the Federation U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-E Expansion Pack. It will be available in October as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 8 release. This Sovereign-class starship has extremely potent offensive capabilities with a primary attack value of 5 and the ability to fire Torpedoes without needing a Target Lock. Jean-Luc Picard adds additional flexibility to a ship’s Upgrade Bar while also increasing a ship’s offensive and defensive capabilities against a chosen Faction. Matthew Dougherty can be used as a Captain or as a Fleet’s Admiral and brings additional defensive strategies to the table.