Published Sep 23, 2014
Attack Wing Wave 8 U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-E Expansion
StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing continues today with a peek at the contents of the Federation U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-E Expansion Pack. It will be available in October as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 8 release. This Sovereign-class starship has extremely potent offensive capabilities with a primary attack value of 5 and the ability to fire Torpedoes without needing a Target Lock. Jean-Luc Picard adds additional flexibility to a ship’s Upgrade Bar while also increasing a ship’s offensive and defensive capabilities against a chosen Faction. Matthew Dougherty can be used as a Captain or as a Fleet’s Admiral and brings additional defensive strategies to the table.
William T. Riker adds an additional Crew Upgrade slot as well as assisting with a ship’s action economy while Data can force an opponent to re-roll a potentially damaging attack roll. Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge adds a Tech Upgrade slot to your ship and can be disabled to diminish the defensive capabilities of an opponent’s ship. Deanna Troi can foil the plans of your opponent by disabling the Captain or one Crew upgrade on an opponent’s ship while placing a Battle Station token beside your own ship. Finally, Beverly Crusher can be disabled or discarded in place of another Crew Upgrade.
The U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-E also comes with a full complement of Photon Torpedoes and Quantum Torpedoes, so a player can make full use of the ship’s special ability. For those times when the opponent attempts to flank your ship, players will be happy they can use the Dorsal Phaser Array to fire in any direction. For added staying power, equipping the ship with Advanced Shields may be advisable.
With all of the dangerous areas of space debris and deadly radiation present while undertaking the Briar Patch mission, players will have to decide if the attack benefit of Fire At Will! outweighs the added upgrade efficiency which can be provided from Make It So, the two Elite Talent upgrades in the expansion. Either way, it will take skill and maybe a little bit of luck to defeat two opposing ships and safely exit Sector 441.
Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the final ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 8.