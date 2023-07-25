Attack Wing Wave 31- 4th Division Battleship (Repaint) Preview

The Jem’Hadar continue their assault upon the Federation with the arrival of the 4th Division Battleship.

This month, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 31, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the 4th Division Battleship (Repaint).

The 4th Division Battleship is among the largest of the Jem’Hadar warships. They are significantly larger than a Galaxy-class ship and much more powerful. The Federation’s first contact with these ships occurred when they sent the U.S.S. Valiant on a mission to retrieve technical data on the Jem’Hadar Battleship and report back. Using the data they found on their sensor probes, the Valiant, under the command of Captain Watters, attempted to exploit a weakness in the Battleship. The Battleship swiftly dispatched them, which proved the firepower of this vessel.

The Jem’Hadar are powerful soldiers, fueled by a strong narcotic called Ketracel-White. In order to represent the unrelenting will of the Jem’Hadar, this card may be discarded to remove all Disabled Upgrade Tokens from your Dominion Crew Upgrades. The Jem’Hadar will stop at nothing until the mission is complete. As long as Ketracel-White is around, they will never be disabled and victory is close at hand.

In the last review (5th Division Patrol Ship), we examined how powerful a weapon like Phased Polaron Beam can be due to its ability to ignore shields. Once again, we find the Phased Polaron Beam as a Weapon Upgrade in this Expansion Pack. While you are limited to a Range of 1 this time, you get 4 attack dice in exchange. This seems like a fair exchange for the increase in damage potential.

The last upgrade we will examine is Shroud. This Tech Upgrade is cheap and effective, which means you will want to have multiple copies. Instead of discarding a Dominion Crew Upgrade, you may discard your Shroud card in its place. This card combines nicely with many Dominion Crew Upgrades. It pairs especially well with Remata’Klan (2nd Division Battle Cruiser), which can add +2 to your Captain Skill and +2 to your Attack dice for all your attacks that round. Instead of discarding Remata’Klan, discard Shroud and do it all over again next turn.

