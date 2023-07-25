Attack Wing Wave 30- I.R.W. Valdore (Repaint) Preview

The I.R.W. Valdore is back to help save Earth from the evil Shinzon of Remus.

This May, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 30 and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the I.R.W. Valdore (Repaint).

The I.R.W. Valdore is a powerful Romulan vessel that is arguably one of best that the Romulans have to offer. For those who are unfamiliar, the I.R.W. Valdore has a strong primary weapon value of 4 coupled with 2 agility, 6 hull, and 3 shields. What makes the I.R.W. Valdore shine, however, is its ability to add +1 attack die whenever it performs a Green Maneuver. Along with the Cloak and Sensor Echo actions, you would come to expect on any Romulan vessel, the I.R.W. Valdore has it all. Just add an Interphase Generator (RIS Apnex Expansion) and you’re ready to go!