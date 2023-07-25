Published May 1, 2017
Attack Wing Wave 30- I.K.S. Koraga (Repaint) Preview
The Klingon Defense Force has ordered the I.K.S. Koraga back into battle.
This May, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 30 and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the I.K.S. Koraga (Repaint).
The I.K.S. Koraga is a Klingon K’Vort-class Bird-of-Prey. As one of the largest of its kind, the K’Vort-class is more heavily armed and able to carry a larger crew than other Klingon Birds-of-Prey. As such, it is often used on missions in dangerous regions of space and is a formidable foe in battle.
When you think of Klingons, Cloaking Technology is one of the first things that should come to mind. So, it’s no surprise that one of the best Cloaking Upgrades available can be found in the I.K.S. Koraga Expansion Pack. Advanced Weapon System allows you to disable this upgrade before rolling any dice to keep your Cloak Token from flipping to its red side. Although this upgrade is also included in the Starter Set, it is so good that you are going to want more than one copy.
Another incredibly powerful upgrade found in the I.K.S. Koraga Expansion Pack is Alexander. Each time your ship is hit for at least 1 damage, place 1 Battle Stations Token on this card. During the Activation Phase, you may take 1 Battle Stations Token off this card and place it beside your ship. If you have a way to heal/repair or otherwise take a large number of hits, Alexander will be a constant source of Battle Stations Tokens allowing you to use your Action for other things like Cloaking or Target Locks.
Last, but certainly not least, is possibly the best Klingon Crew Upgrade of them all, N’Garen. As an Action, you may convert 1 of your Battle Stations results into a Critical Hit and all your other Battle Stations Results with hit results. Like a super Battle Station, N’Garen makes any roll, beside blanks, a hit. Want to guarantee maximum carnage? Add Kor (I.K.S. Ning’Tao Expansion Pack) as your Captain and re-roll your way to victory.
Even if you already own the I.K.S. Koraga you are going to want to purchase the new repaint for both its dynamic new paint job as well as the world class upgrades contained within it. Contact your local game store to reserve your copy now.
Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews, coming soon.