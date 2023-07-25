Attack Wing Wave 30- I.K.S. Koraga (Repaint) Preview

When you think of Klingons, Cloaking Technology is one of the first things that should come to mind. So, it’s no surprise that one of the best Cloaking Upgrades available can be found in the I.K.S. Koraga Expansion Pack. Advanced Weapon System allows you to disable this upgrade before rolling any dice to keep your Cloak Token from flipping to its red side. Although this upgrade is also included in the Starter Set, it is so good that you are going to want more than one copy.

Another incredibly powerful upgrade found in the I.K.S. Koraga Expansion Pack is Alexander. Each time your ship is hit for at least 1 damage, place 1 Battle Stations Token on this card. During the Activation Phase, you may take 1 Battle Stations Token off this card and place it beside your ship. If you have a way to heal/repair or otherwise take a large number of hits, Alexander will be a constant source of Battle Stations Tokens allowing you to use your Action for other things like Cloaking or Target Locks.