Borg Sphere 4270 Preview

This January, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 28 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Borg Sphere 4270 (Repaint).

The Borg Sphere is a tremendous and powerful vessel that utilizes many of the Borg’s technologies and weaponry. First appearing in Wave 4 of Star Trek: Attack Wing, the Borg Sphere 4270 contained many game elements that had never been seen before. The Borg faction added the Regenerate Action as well as a freedom of movement and high primary weapon values combined with extremely high hull and shield values. Now the Borg Sphere 4270 (repaint) returns with a new dynamic paint job to assimilate and destroy anything in its path.

Inside the Borg Sphere 4270 Expansion Pack, you will find many powerful upgrade cards, including the Tactical Drone. A Borg ship often uses Drone Tokens as a part of its Captain Ability. At the start of the game, Tactical Drone places 4 Drone Tokens on this Captain Card. When attacking, you may spend 1 Drone Token to choose any number of your attack dice and re-roll them. Perhaps one of the best drones, Tactical Drone allows you to re-roll your attack dice and is a very cheap and popular option for Borg Captain.

The Borg are best known for assimilating anything and everything they encounter. Borg Assimilation Tubules captures this aspect of the Borg by allowing a player to steal 1 Crew, Tech, or Weapon Upgrade from a target ship and apply it to their own ship. Borg Assimilation Tubules is a game-changer because instead of trying to deal damage, this upgrade card takes upgrades away from your opponent, leaving them weak and defenseless.

Last but not least, the Borg Sphere 4270 Expansion Pack includes one of the most powerful Borg Upgrades, Feedback Pulse. This 8 SP Tech Upgrade is always worth adding to your fleet if you can afford it. Essentially an attack-canceling upgrade, when defending, you may declare that half of the damage from an attack will be canceled, while the other half will be assigned to the attacker. Even though you will gain an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship, it is well worth it to cancel one attack and potentially damage your attacker at the same time.

