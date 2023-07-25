Attack Wing Wave 27: I.K.S. Gr’oth (Repaint) Preview

This November, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 27 and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the I.K.S. Gr’oth (Repaint).

The I.K.S. Gr’oth is a Klingon D7 and one of the first ships released in Wave 0. While the D7 itself is a small, fragile ship, the cards inside this expansion pack a major punch. Most notably, Cyrano Jones brings Tribble Tokens into the game. As the recent Organized Play Event, The Trouble with Tribbles, demonstrated, Tribbles can be both a blessing and a curse depending on how you use them. Long time players will recognize that Tribbles are a powerful way to gain +1 attack and + 1 defense die early in the game. If you wait too long, however, you will lose that bonus and the Tribbles begin to multiply and eventually you will find yourself at -1 attack and -1 defense. Remember to try and send those annoying Tribbles over to an opponent’s ship as soon as they lose their usefulness and start getting in the way.

Another championship level upgrade card is Projected Stasis Field. When using this Tech Upgrade, you can target a ship at Range 1-2. The target ship then must disable all of its remaining Shields and cannot attack this round. Your ship rolls 2 less attack dice this round. Commonly smuggled aboard a Klingon ship by Quark (found in the retail DS9 & Gen Con Promo), Projected Stasis Field has the dual benefit of making the target ship lose an attack as well as lowering all its shields. Be sure to be ready to capitalize on this weakness by using the other ships in your fleet to blow your opponent to kingdom come!

Finally, Magnetic Pulse is a powerful card that is often overlooked by most players. Used with Khan Singh (U.S.S. Reliant Expansion Pack), Magnetic Pulse becomes even more deadly. Anything that bypasses an opponent’s shields is amazing, but add in Khan’s ability to turn Battle Stations into Critical Hits and now you have a weapon with great potential.

Even if you already own the I.K.S. Gr’oth, you are going to want to purchase the new repaint, both for the dynamic new paint job as well as the ability to field a swarm team of cheap D7’s in your Fleet. The Klingon Empire is counting on you.

Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews, coming soon.